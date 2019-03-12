PlayStation Now en España: qué es, cómo registrarte, qué juegos hay y cómo jugar desde tu PS4 o PC

Hoy te vamos a hablar en profundidad sobre PlayStation Now, el esperado "Netflix de los videojuegos" que Sony ha lanzado para poder jugar a títulos de PS2, PS3 y PS4 desde tu consola o PC. Después del inicio de la beta en enero, el servicio acaba de llegar a todos los usuarios de España, y ya puedes empezar a probarlo.

Vamos a empezar el artículo explicándote qué ofrece exactamente PlayStation Now. Luego te diremos cuál es el precio y cómo puedes registrarte. Continuaremos con un paso a paso para que sepas cómo jugar después desde tu PC o consola, y terminaremos con la lista completa de todos los juegos con los que ha llegado a España.

Qué ofrece PlayStation Now

Después de haber estado evolucionando en diferentes etapas durante diez años, el servicio se prepara para llegar finalmente a España. Podríamos referirnos a él como una especie de Netflix de los videojuegos, ya que te permite jugar a un amplio catálogo de títulos a cambio de una suscripción mensual.

Para poder utilizar este servicio vas a necesitar una cuenta de PlayStation Network, aunque no será necesario tener una PlayStation 4, ya que también tiene la opción de poder jugar directamente desde tu PC. El catálogo está formado por más de 600 videojuegos de PS2, PS3 y PS4 vía streaming, lo que significa que podrás jugarlos desde la nube sin necesidad de haberlos adquirido previamente o descargarlos en la consola.

Así pues, podrás utilizar cualquier cuenta de PlayStation Network, ya te la hayas creado en una PS4 como en una PSP o una PlayStation 3. Además, también tendrás la opción de descargar algunos de los juegos en el caso de que tengas una PlayStation 4, concretamente "casi todos" los de PlayStation 4 y 2.

El lado positivo es que gracias a las descargas podrás jugar a varios de los juegos de este catálogo sin depender de la velocidad de tu conexión. La mala noticia es que para jugar desde la nube sí vas a necesitar una buena banda ancha de por lo menos 5 Mbps según Sony, aunque posiblemente se necesite más para poder jugar con fluidez.

PlayStation Now también permitirá utilizar los modos multijugador de los títulos. Para acceder al servicio, tendrás que descargarte su aplicación en la tienda de tu consola, o entrar a esta web para bajártela en PC. En el caso de que juegues en PC, también necesitarás conectar un DUALSHOCK 4 a tu consola.

Qué necesitas para utilizar su streaming

Para poder jugar en streaming, Sony recomienda una conexión que tenga, como mínimo, una velocidad de 5Mb/s. También es aconsejable que la consola o PC estén conectados a internet mediante un cable de Ethernet en vez de WiFi, y tienes que tener una cuenta de adulto de PlayStation Network activa. Ocasionalmente puedes encontrarte con la situación de que, pese a contar con una conexión adecuada, el juego te pone en cola porque el flujo de usuarios accediendo a él es demasiado alto.

Para poder jugar desde el PC hay una serie de especificaciones mínimas con las que tu ordenador tiene que cumplir. Necesitas Windows 7 (SP1), 8.1 o Windows 10, un procesador Intel Core i3 de 3.5 GHz o AMD A10 3.8 GHz o superior, 300 MB de espacio libre en el disco duro y 2 GB de RAM. También necesitas tarjeta de sonido, un puerto USB y una conexión de 5 megas.

Cuál es el precio del servicio

Hay dos maneras en las que puedes pagar tu suscripción a PlayStation Now, y cada una de ellas tiene un precio diferente. Por una parte, puedes optar por suscribirte durante un único mes por 14,99 euros. Cuando pase este mes tendrás que volver a renovar tu suscripción si quieres seguir jugando.

Por otra parte, también puedes suscribirte durante 12 meses por un precio de 99,99 euros en un único pago. Con esta opción, el mes te sale por 8,34 euros, y una vez pase el año que has pagado tendrás que renovar tu suscripción.

En ambos casos y de forma promocional, cuando te registres por primera vez podrás optar a una promoción para utilizar PlayStation Now gratis durante siete días, aunque pasado ese tiempo también tendrás que empezar a pagar si quieres seguir jugando.

Cómo registrarte en PlayStation Now

Para registrarte en este servicio, primero tienes que entrar en el perfil de PlayStation Now dentro de la PlayStation Store. Una vez allí, pulsa en la suscripción de 12 meses o de 1 mes dependiendo de la que quieras utilizar. Para optar por los 7 días gratis también tienes que pulsar en uno de ellos.

Una vez entres en el tipo de suscripción por el que quieres pagar, si es la primera vez verás que no te sale la opción de añadir al carro. En su lugar, pulsa sobre el botón Seleccionar una versión que tienes en la columna izquierda de la pantalla.

Se abrirá una ventana en la que podrás elegir entre el mes de suscripción o la prueba gratuita que puedes utilizar durante siete días. Haz click sobre la opción que prefieras utilizar. Si ya has gastado la prueba, en vez de Seleccionar una versión verás directamente la opción de añadir al carrito el mes.

Y ya está, una vez seleccionada la versión de la suscripción esta se añadirá al carrito, y podrás completar la compra como cualquier otra que hagas en la PlayStation Store. Podrás hacer la compra de este único elemento o meter más cosas al carrito y comprarlo todo a la vez. A esos efectos, PlayStation Now no es diferente a una suscripción de PlayStation Plus o a comprar un juego digital.

Cómo jugar en PS Now desde tu ordenador

Para poder jugar a los juegos de PlayStation Now en streaming desde tu PC sólo vas a necesitar tener creada una cuenta de PlayStation Network y haberte suscritp al servicio con los pasos que te hemos dado. Entonces, entra en esta web y pulsa sobre el botón Descárgalo ahora de la sección Descarga ya la aplicación PS Now. Te bajarás una aplicación para tu ordenador que tendrás que instalar.

El proceso de instalación es sencillo, ya que hay una ventana de asistente que te irá guiando. En el proceso tendrás que aceptar las condiciones del acuerdo de la licencia, la dirección en tu disco duro donde se instalará, y seleccionar los accesos directos que quieras. Al final de todo, pulsa el botón Instalar, dale permisos de administrador y listo.

Cuando empiece la instalación, tendrás te saltará una ventana en la que se pedirá que instales un software específico, que es un driver para que el mando de tu consola funcione correctamente. Aquí, pulsa en el botón Instalar para poder completar la instalación.

Ahora, abre la aplicación de PlayStation Now e inicia sesión con tu cuenta de PlayStation. Cuando lo hagas, entrarás directamente al catálogo con todos los juegos a los que puedes acceder en streaming. Aquí, pulsa al juego al que quieras jugar en tu PC dentro de las diferentes listas que hay en el catálogo.

Cuando pulses sobre uno de los juegos accederás directamente a su perfil. Aquí, lo único que te queda por hacer es pulsar sobre el botón Inicio que verás en la parte izquierda de la pantalla junto a la carátula y empezar a jugar. Recuerda que vas a necesitar conectar tu mando de PlayStation al PC como ya te hemos explicado en otras ocasiones.

Cómo jugar en PS Now desde tu consola

Jugar a PlayStation Now desde tu PlayStation es incluso más fácil, ya que la aplicación se habrá descargado automáticamente después del proceso de compra que te hemos dicho antes. Por lo tanto, el primer paso es entrar en la app de PS Now que vas a tener en el menú principal de tu consola.

Como en tu PlayStation 4 ya sueles estar identificado, accederás directamente al menú principal con todo el catálogo de juegos disponibles. Aquí, lo único que te queda por hacer es pulsar sobre el juego al que quieras jugar tras encontrarlo en la lista de títulos disponibles.

Vas a tener dos opciones diferentes para jugar a los juegos. Si pulsas en *Transmitir ahora (1) podrás jugar directamente en streaming desde los servidores centrales de Sony sin instalar el juego. Y si pulsas en el botón de descarga (2) que hay con una flecha hacia abajo, podrás descargarte el juego para luego jugarlo con mejor resolución y menos tiempos de espera.

Cuántos juegos hay disponibles

Actualmente, el catálogo de PlayStation Now cuenta con un total de más de 600 juegos según Sony, aunque no todos ellos son de última generación. 250 de esos juegos son títulos de PlayStation 4 que ya puedes descargar o transmitir, mientras que los otros 350 son juegos variados de PS3 y PS2. El catálogo se va ampliando cada mes con nuevos títulos.

Entre los juegos puedes encontrar títulos como 'Mortal Kombat X', 'WWE 2K18', 'Red Dead Redemption', 'Uncharted 3' o 'Bloodborne', así como otros juegos más casuales, cooperativos o indies. La lista completa la han compilado nuestros amigos de VidaExtra, y a continuación os dejamos todos los juegos que hay disponibles:

0

100ft Robot Golf

A

A Boy and His Blob

ABZU

Aces of the Luftwaffe

Act It Out! A Game Of Charades

Active Soccer 2 DX

Adam’s Venture: Origins

ADR1FT

Adventure Time: Pirates of the Enchiridion

Aegis of Earth: Protonovus Assault

Agatha Christie - The ABC Murders

Air Conflicts - Secret Wars

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers

Air Conflicts: Vietnam

Air Conflicts: Vietnam Ultimate Edition

AKIBA'S BEAT

Akiba's Trip: Undead and Undressed

Alchemic Jousts

Alex Kidd in Miracle World

Alienation

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

All Zombies Must Die!

Alone in the Dark: Inferno

Altered Beast

Amazing Discoveries in Outer Space

Anarchy: Rush Hour

Anna Extended Edition

Anomaly 2

Anomaly Warzone Earth

Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition

APB Reloaded

Ape Escape 2

Aqua Panic!

Ar Nosurge: Ode to an Unborn Star

Aragami

Arc the Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Arcana Heart 3

Arcana Heart 3: Love Max!!!

ArcaniA - The Complete Tale

Armageddon Riders

Asdivine Hearts

Assault Suit Leynos

Assetto Corsa

Asura's Wrath

Atari Flashback Classics Vol 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol 2

Atelier Ayesha

Atelier Escha & Logy

Atelier Rorona Plus

Atelier Shallie: Alchemists of the Dusk Sea

Azkend 2

B

Back to Bed

Backgammon Blitz

Bard’s Gold

Baja: Edge of Control

Baseball Riot

Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman: Arkham City

Batman: Arkham Origins

Battalion Commander

Battleborn

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Battle Fantasia

BATTLE OF TILES EX

Battle Princess of Arcadias

Battle Worlds: Kronos

Bellator MMA Onslaught

Ben 10

Bentley's Hackpack

BEYOND: Two Souls with Advanced Experiments DLC

Big Sky: Infinity

Bionic Commando: Rearmed

Bionic Commando: Rearmed 2

Bioshock

BioShock 2

BioShock Infinite

BIT.TRIP Presents... Runner2: Future Legend of Rhythm Alien

Bladestorm: Nightmare

Bladestorm: The Hundred Years War

BlazBlue: Calamity Trigger

BlazBlue: Central Fiction

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma

BlazBlue: Chrono Phantasma EXTEND

BlazBlue: Continuum Shift Extend

BlazeRush

Bloodborne

Blood Bowl 2

Blood Knights

BloodRayne: Betryal

Blue Estate

Bodycount

Bokosuka Wars II

Bolt

Bomberman Ultra

Bombing Busters

Borderlands: Ultimate Edition

Borderlands 2

Borderlands The Pre-sequel

Bound

Bound by Flame

Braid

Brave

Brick Breaker

Bridge Contstructor

Brink

Broken Age

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

BRUT@L

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Burn Zombie Burn: The Diarrhea Bundle

C

Capcom Arcade Cabinet: All-in-One-Pack

Carmageddon: Max Damage

Cars 2: The Video Game

Cars Race-O-Rama

Cars: Mater-National Championship

Cartoon Network Battle Crashers

Castle Invasion: Throne Out

Castlevania Harmony of Despair

Catherine

Cel Damage HD

Champion Jockey: G1 Jockey & Gallop Racer

Chess Ultra

Chime Super Deluxe

Choplifter HD

Chronicles of Teddy: Harmony of Exidus

Class of Heroes 2G

Clockwork Tales: Of Glass and Ink

Comet Crash Bionic Bundle

Comix Zone

Contrast

Costume Quest 2

Counter Spy

Crash Commando

Crazy Taxi

Crimsonland

Critter Crunch

Croixleur Sigma

Cuboid Ultimate Bundle

D

Damnation

Dandara

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

Dark Rose Valkyrie

Dark Sector

Dark Souls 2

Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin

Dark Void

Darksiders: Warmastered Edition

Darksiders II Deathfinitive Edition

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Day of the Tentacle Remastered

de Blob 2

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Dead Island Retro Revenge

Dead Island Riptide

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

Dead or Alive 5: Last Round

Dead to Rights: Retribution

Deadlight Director's Cut

Death Track: Resurrection

Deadliest Warrior: Legends

Deadliest Warrior: The Game

Deception: Nightmare Princess IV

Deception IV: Blood Ties

Defense Grid 2

Derrick the Deathfin

Destroy All Humans!

Destroy All Humans! 2

detuned

Devil May Cry 4

Devil May Cry HD Collection

DiRT Rally

Disgaea 3: Absence of Justice

Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten

Disgaea 5: Alliance of Vengeance

Disgaea D2: A Brighter Darkness

Dishonored

Disney Universe

Disney's Epic Mickey 2

Divekick

Doc Clock: The Toasted Sandwich of Time

Dogfight 1942

Doki-Doki Universe

Don Bradman Cricket 14

Double Dragon Neon

Dragon Fin Soup

Dragon's Lair

Dragon's Lair II: Time Warp

Ducati – 90th Anniversary

Duke Nukem Forever

Dungeons 2

Dynamite Fishing World Games

Dynasty Warriors 6

Dynasty Warriors 6: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7

Dynasty Warriors 7: Empires

Dynasty Warriors 7: Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors 8

Dynasty Warriors 8 Xtreme Legends

Dynasty Warriors: Strikeforce

E

Earth Defense Force 2025

Earth Defense Force: Insect Armaggedon

Eat Lead: The Return of Matt Hazard

Eat Them!

echochrome

El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron

Electronic Super Joy

Elefunk

Enemy Front

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

Entwined

Escape Dead Island

Escape Plan

Eternal Sonata

Ethan: Meteor Hunter

Eufloria

Everybody's Gone to the Rapture

Everyday Shooter

Exile’s End

Exist Archive: The Other Side of the Sky

Extreme Exorcism

F

Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force

Fantavision

F.E.A.R. (Campaign Mode)

F1 2014

F1 2015

F1 2016

F1 RACE STARS

Faery: Legends of Avalon

Fallout 3

Fallout New Vegas

Farming Simulator

Farming Simulator 15

Farming Simulator 17

Fat Princess

Fat Princess Adventures

Fighting Vipers

Final Exam

Final Fight: Double Impact

Firefighters: The Simulation

fLOW

Flower

Fluster Cluck

For Honor

Forestry 2017 - The Simulation

Frogger Returns

Fuel Overdose

G

G-Force

Galaga Legions DX

Gal*Gun: Double Peace

Game of Thrones Ep 1 & Ep 2 Bundle

Garou: Mark of the Wolves

Gem Smashers

Ghostbusters: Sanctum of Slime

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Go! Puzzle

God Eater Resurrection

God Eater 2: Rage Burst

God of War HD

God of War II

God Of War 3 Remastered

God of War: Ascension

God of War: Chains of Olympus

God of War: Ghosts of Sparta

Golden Axe

Goosebumps: The Game

GO! Sports Ski

Grand Ages: Medieval

Grand Kingdom

Gravity Crash

Gravity Rush Remastered

Greg Hastings Paintball 2

Grid 2

Grid Autosport

Grim Fandango Remastered

Guacamelee!

Guilty Gear Xrd -Revelator

Guilty Gear Xrd -SIGN-

Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2

H

Iakuoki: Stories of the Shinsengumi

Hamilton's Great Adventure

Hamsterball

Handball 16

Hardware Rivals

Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Spec Ed

Harvest Moon: Save the Homeland

Heavenly Sword

Heavy Fire: Afghanistan

Heavy Fire: Shattered Spear

Heavy Rain - with The Taxidermist DLC

High Stakes on the Vegas Strip: Poker Edition

Hoard

Hohokum

Homefront

Homefront: The Revolution

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

Hot Shots Tennis

Hotel Transylvania 3 Monsters Overboard

How to Survive

Hunted: The Demon's Forge

Hunter’s Trophy 2: America

Hunter’s Trophy 2 : Australia

Hustle Kings

I

ibb & obb

ICO

In Space We Brawl

Industry Giant 2

inFAMOUS

inFAMOUS 2

inFAMOUS: Festival Of Blood

Injustice: Gods Among Us

Interpol: The Trail of Dr. Chaos

Invizimals: The Lost Kingdom

Ironcast

J

Jeremy McGrath's Offroad

Jetpack Joyride Deluxe

Jimmie Johnson’s Anything with an Engine

Joe Danger 2: The Movie

Joe Dever's Lone Wolf

Journey

Judge Dee - The City God Case

Jumpjet Rex

K

Karateka

Katamari Forever

Killzone 2

Killzone 3

Killzone HD

Killzone Shadow Fall

Kinetica

King Oddball

Kingdom: New Lands

Knack

Knytt Underground

Kung Fu Rabbit

L

Last Tinker: City of Colors

Le Tour de France™ - Season 2014

Lead and Gold: Gangs of the Wild West

Legasista

Legend of Kay Anniversary

LEGO Batman: The Videogame

LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 1-4

LEGO Harry Potter: Years 5-7

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

LEGO Star Wars 3: The Clone Wars

Lemmings

Leo's Fortune

Limbo

Linger in Shadows

Lock’s Quest

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

LocoRoco Remastered

Lone Survivor: The Director's Cut

Lords of the Fallen

Lost Planet 2

Lost Planet 3

Lost Planet: Extreme Edition

Lost Sea

Lovely Planet

LUMINES Supernova

M

Machinarium

Mafia II

Mafia III

Magic Orbz

Magrunner: Dark Pulse

Magus

Mahjong Tales™: Ancient Wisdom

Mantis Burn Racing

Mamorukun Curse!

Mars: War Logs

Marvel Puzzle Quest: Dark Reign

Mastercube

Matt Hazard: Blood Bath & Beyond

Mega Man 9

Mega Man 10

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Mercury HG

Metal Slug 3

Metro: Last Light – Complete Edition

Metro Last Light Redux

Mighty No. 9

Minutes

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momonga Pinball Adventures

Monkey Island: Special Edition

Monkey Island 2: Special Edition

Mordheim - City of the Damned

Mortal Kombat

Moto GP 13

Moto Racer 4

Motorcycle Club

Motorstorm RC Complete Edition

MotorStorm: Apocalypse

Mount & Blade: Warband

MouseCraft

MX vs. ATV Alive

MX vs. ATV Reflex

MX vs ATV Supercross Encore

MX vs. ATV: Untamed

MXGP 2 - The Official Motocross Videogame

Mystery Chronicle: One Way Heroics

N

Narco Terror

Natural Doctrine

NBA 2K16

Neon Chrome

Neurovoider

Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

Nidhogg

Nights Into Dreams

Ninja Gaiden 3

Ninja Gaiden 3: Razor's Edge

Ninja Gaiden Sigma

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Nitro+ Blasterz: Heroines Infinite Duel

No Time to Explain

Nobunaga's Ambition: Sphere of Influence

Nom Nom Galaxy

NOVA-111

Numblast

O

Obliteracers

Oddworld: Stranger's Wrath HD

Of Orcs and Men™

Okabu

Okage: Shadow King

OlliOlli

OlliOlli 2

Omega Quintet

One Upon Light

Onechanbara Z2: Chaos

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising

Operation Flashpoint: Red River

Order Up!!

Overlord 2

Overlord: Fellowship of Evil

Overlord: Raising Hell

P

PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX

Payday 2

Painkiller: Hell & Damnation

Papo & Yo

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness: Episode 1

Penny Arcade Adventures: On the Rain-Slick Precipice of Darkness: Episode 2

Phineas and Ferb: Across the Second Dimension

PID (Peculiar Destination)

Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End

Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic

Pixel Piracy

PixelJunk Eden

PixelJunk Eden Encore

PixelJunk Monsters

PixelJunk Monsters Encore

PixelJunk Racers 2nd Lap

PixelJunk Shooter

PixelJunk Shooter 2

PixelJunk Shooter Ultimate

PixelJunk Sidescroller

Piyotama

Plague Road

Planet Minigolf

Planets Under Attack

Poker Night 2

Poncho

Port Royale 3: Gold

Prey

Primal

Professional Farmer 2017

Project Cars

Project Cars 2

Proteus

Pumped BMX+

Puppeteer

Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

Puzzle Agent

Q

Q*Bert: Rebooted

Quantum Theory

R

R-Type Dimensions

Rag Doll Kung Fu: Fists of Plastic (Single Player Only)

Rage

Ragnarok Odyssey Ace

Raiden IV Overkill

Raiden V: Director’s Cut

Rain

Rainbow Moon

Ratatouille

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet & Clank: All 4 One

Ratchet & Clank: Full Frontal Assault

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Ratchet & Clank: Quest for Booty

Realms of Ancient War

Record of Agarest War

Record of Agarest War 2

Record of Agarest War Zero

Red Dead Redemption

Red Dead Redemption: Undead Nightmare

Red Faction Battlegrounds

Red Faction: Guerilla

Red Johnson’s Chronicles: One Against All

Red Johson's Chronicles

Renegade Ops

Republique

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 5: Gold Edition

Resident Evil 6

Resident Evil Code Veronica X HD

Resident Evil Operation Raccoon City

Resident Evil Revelations

Resident Evil Revelations 2 Complete Season

Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles HD

Resident Evil: The Umbrella Chronicles HD

Resistance 3

Resogun

Retro City Rampage DX

Retrograde

Reus

Revenge of Shinobi

Ricochet HD

Rise of the Argonauts

Risen 3: Titan Lords – Complete Edition

Rocket Knight

Rocketbirds: Hardboiled Chicken

Rogue Galaxy

Rogue Stormers

Rogue Warrior

Rotastic

Rugby 15

Rugby World Cup 2015

Rune Factory: Tides of Destiny

S

Sacred 3: Gold Edition

Sacred Citadel

Saints Row 2

Saints Row The Third

Saints Row IV

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell

Sam & Max The Devil's Playhouse

Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space

Samurai Showdown

Samurai Warriors 4

Savage Moon

Seasons After Fall

Sebastien Loeb Rally Evo

SEGA Bass Fishing

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadwen

Shatter

Sherlock Holmes: Crimes & Punishments

Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom

Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution

Siegecraft Commander

Silent Hill HD Collection

Sine Mora EX

Siren

Siren: Blood Curse Episodes 1-12

Skullgirls Encore

Sky Dive: Proximity Flight

Sky Fighter

Skydrift

Skyscrappers

Slender: The Arrival

Slime-san Superslime Edition

Sly Cooper Collection

Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time

Smash Cars

Snakeball

Sniper Elite III

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite V2

Sniper: Ghost Warrior

Sniper: Ghost Warrior 2

Soldner-X 2: Final Prototype

Soldner-X: Himmelssturmer

SOMA

Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure 2

Sonic CD

Sonic Generations

Sonic the Fighters

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode I

Sonic The Hedgehog 4 Episode II

Sonic Unleashed

Soul Axiom

Sound Shapes

Space Ace

Space Hulk

Sparkle 2

Sparkle Unleashed

Spec Ops: The Line

Spelunker HD

Spelunky

Split Second

Square Heroes

StarDrone

Starhawk

Star Raiders

Star Wars The Force Unleashed – Ultimate Sith Edition

Star Wars The Force Unleashed 2

Starwhal

Stealth Inc: A Clone in the Dark

Steep

Stick it to the Man

Stikbold! A Dodgeball Adventure

Street Fighter 3 Third-Strike Online Edition

Strider

Strike Suit Zero: Director's Cut

Strong Bad's Cool Game for Attractive People

Styx: Master of Shadows

Styx: Shards of Darkness

Super Dungeon Bros

Super Hang-On

Super Mega Baseball

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Super Stacker Party

Super Star Wars

Super Stardust HD

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Super Toy Cars

Swarm

Syberia

Syberia II

T

Table Top Racing: World Tour

Tales from Space: About a Blob

Tales from Space: Mutant Blobs Attack

Tales from the Borderlands: Episodes 1 & 2

Tales of Zestiria

Tearaway Unfolded

Technomancer

Tekken Tag Tournament 2

Tennis in the Face

Terraria

Tetraminos

The Awakened Fate Ultimatum

THE BACONING

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Bug Butcher

The Darkness

The Darkness 2

The Deer God

The Dwarves

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion GOTY Edition

The Elder Scrolls Online

The Final Station

The Guided Fate Paradox

The House of the Dead 3

The House of the Dead 4

The House of the Dead Overkill Extended Cut

The King of Fighters XIII

The Keeper of 4 Elements

The Last Blade 2

The Last Guy

The Last of Us

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

The Raven: Legacy of a Master Thief

The Spectrum Retreat

The Swapper

The Swindle

The Treasures of Montezuma 4

The UnderGarden™

The Unfinished Swan

The Vanishing of Ethan Carter

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wolf Among Us

This is the Police

This War of Mine: The Little Ones

Thomas was Alone

Thunder Wolves

Titan Attacks!

Tiny Brains

Tokyo Jungle

Tokyo Twilight Ghost Hunters Daybreak Edition

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Toy Home

Toy Story Mania

Touhou: Scarlet Curiosity

Touhou Genso Rondo: Bullet Ballet

Tour de France 2015

Tour de France 2016

Toukiden: Kiwami

Toybox Turbos

Trash Panic

Tricky Towers

Trine

Trinity: Souls of Zill O'll

TRON: Evolution

TRON RUN/r

Tropico 5

Truck Racer

Twisted Metal

U

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Umbrella Corps

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Uncharted 3: Drake's Deception - Game of the Year Edition

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late

Until Dawn

Urban Trial FreeStyle

V

Vegas Party

Velocibox

Velocity 2X

Velocity Ultra

Vessel

Vikings: Wolves of Midgard

Virtua Fighter 2

Virtua Fighter 5: Final Showdown

Voodoo Chronicles: The First Sign

W

Wakeboarding HD

Warhammer 40K: Deathwatch

Warlords

Warriors: Legends of Troy

Warriors Orochi 3

Wasteland 2: Director's Cut

Way of the Samurai 3

Way of the Samurai 4

Wet

When Vikings Attack

Whispering Willows

White Knight Chronicles

Wild ARMs 3

Wild Guns Reloaded

Wizardry: Labyrinth of Lost Souls

World to the West

WRC 4: FIA World Rally Championship

WRC 5: FIA World Rally Championship

WWE 2K16

X

XBLAZE Code: Embryo

XCOM: Enemy Within

XCOM 2

Y

Yaiba: Ninja Gaiden Z

Yakuza 4

Yakuza 5

Z